Funerals of six killed in Jelapang blaze deferred for more forensic checks

A. Sivanesan (in white shirt) and Abdul Yunus Jamhari (in blue shirt) visiting the families of the Jelapang fire victims at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh December 12, 2018. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 12 — The six people who died in a shophouse fire in Jelapang yesterday cannot be buried yet as forensic tests are still pending, said Perak Health, Consumers Affairs, Civil Society, National Integration and Human Resource committee chairman A. Sivanesan.

He acknowledged that while Muslims are conventionally buried as soon as possible after death, this would hamper the ability to fully investigate the incident.

“[At] the moment, the hospital only completed three post-mortem (examinations) and police are yet to conduct the dental test.

“We have to follow the standard operating procedures before releasing the bodies,” he told reporters when met at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here.

Sivanesan also said the police are meeting with officials from the schools where four of the victims had studied in order to obtain their dental records, which will be used by a dental specialist to try and positively identify the bodies.

Yesterday, state Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman said the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and all were found on the upper level of the shop.

The families of the Jelapang fire victims in tears at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh December 12, 2018.

He added that initial investigations revealed that the fire started on the upper floor of the premises that was later determined to have been used to store explosive materials without the necessary permits.

A loud explosion was reported by witnesses just before the fire broke out.

The incident that took place at around 1.50pm at the two-storey building in Puncak Jelapang Maju industrial area killed the shop owner P. Thiagarajun, 40, who had an event management business, and five part-time workers aged between 15 to 19.

The victims were identified as Mohamad Nor Ikram Mohd Husni, 15; Mohd Nor Aiman Abdul Rahman, 16; Mohd Ikhmal Izzudin Mohd Kamari, 16; Ahmad Faizal Amiruddin, 16; and Mohamad Azhar Shah Rosli, 19.

Sivanesan also said the state government and the Social Security Organisation will cover the funeral costs for all the victims.

The Fire and Rescue Department are also still investigating the cause of the fire.