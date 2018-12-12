Penang will decide action after committee presents preliminary report on Bukit Kukus

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at a press conference in George Town December 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 12 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government will only decide its next move after it goes through the preliminary report on the fatal Bukit Kukus landslide scheduled to be presented today.

“The state exco will look through the report and make a decision based on the findings,” he told a news conference at his office here.

Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who heads the special review committee, will be presenting the report this afternoon.

The special committee was set up by the state government to investigate the cause of the Bukit Kukus landslide on October 19 that killed nine workers on the site.

The committee was also tasked with reviewing all information regarding the Bukit Kukus paired road project where the landslide incident occurred.

The terms of reference for the investigation included identifying the factors behind the landslide, identifying those responsible and proposing measures that the state government could take as preventive measures.

The special committee called in the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), the project consultant engineer, the independent checking engineer, the contractor and the project security guards for the investigation.

Other parties also called in for the investigation included the police, the Fire And Rescue Department, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and representatives from Penang Forum.

Those in the committee are; state exco Zairil Khir Johari, Penang Public Works Department Quantity Surveyor Unit Chief Majmin Sayeed Ahamad, hydraulic and hydrology specialist Ting Chek Choon from the Institution of Engineers (IEM) Penang, geotechnical expert Yau Ann Nian from IEM Penang, geologist expert Baddrul H.M Taib from IEM Penang and Saiful Rizan Yusoff from the state economic planning unit.

The Bukit Kukus landslide is the second fatal landslide to occur within the span of a year.

A landslide occurred at the construction site of a housing project in Tanjung Bungah, named Granito, on October 21 last year and killed 11 workers.

A royal commission of inquiry (RCI) was held on the Granito incident but the findings of the inquiry is yet to be released.

Chow said the RCI was given time extension twice to present its findings.

“We still have a few more months before the expiry of the extension,” he said.