Tabung Haji’s dividends: Case of he said, he said — Hafiz Hassan

DECEMBER 12 — Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said that Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH) has been paying out dividends illegally since 2014 while its financial position remained in the red.

He said PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) conducted an audit on LTH’s 2017 financial account which showed that LTH’s assets stood at RM70.3 billion while its liabilities were RM74.4 billion. Thus, there was a deficit of RM4.1 billion as of December 30, 2017 and LTH has been paying out dividends since 2014 by contravening the Tabung Haji Act 1995.

Section 22(3) of the Tabung Haji Act 1995 (Act 535) states that no dividend (distributable profit) shall be declared in any year unless at the end of the year the assets were not less than the aggregate liabilities.

In response to Mujahid, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said Mujahid disregarded an audit of LTH assets that contradicted the claim that there was deficit of RM4.1 billion.

Azeez, the former LTH chairman, said that a Ernst & Young’s (EY) report showed that LTH’s assets exceeded its liabilities for all three years (2015, 2016 and 2017).

In response to Azeez, EY said it is not the auditor of LTH and has not issued any “audit report” in respect of the financial statements of LTH.

PwC has not said anything.

Let it be said that LTH is a body corporate established under Act 535.

And let it be said that LTH’s finances are subject to the provisions of the Statutory Bodies (Accounts and Annual Reports) Act 1980 (Act 240). Section 6 of this Act states that the provisions of the Audit Act 1957 (Act 62) shall apply to the audit of the accounts of LTH. This makes LTH’s accounts subject to audit by the Auditor General (AG).

In short, the AG is LTH’s auditor — not PwC, and not EY.

Last but not least, let it be said that under section 8 of Act 240 the AG audit report of LTH shall be laid before each House of Parliament.

What do all of the above say?

Parliament should have the yearly statements of account of LTH and parliamentarians like Mujahid and Azeez should have access to them.

The paying out of dividends by LTH should be said based on the accounts of LTH as laid before Parliament.

