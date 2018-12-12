Hishammuddin tells Putrajaya to forget ‘verbal war’ with Singapore, calls for action

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein noted the amicable approach government leaders here in comparison to the belligerent attitude towards Malaysia from the Singapore Cabinet over the maritime and airspace disputes. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Malaysia must stand its ground and prepare to physically defend its territory and sovereignty, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today amid border disputes with Singapore.

The former defence minister told the Pakatan Harapan government it need not continue the “verbal war” with the southern neighbour, noting Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong’s recent remarks for peaceful negotiations rather than “fight fire with fire”.

“This is no longer a verbal war with Singapore.

“This is about standing ground for Malaysia as the Government. You have been entrusted to lead the Armed Forces and defend the nation. Stop the rhetorics and just do it,” Hishammuddin posted on his Facebook page.

The Sembrong MP noted the amicable approach government leaders here in comparison to the belligerent attitude towards Malaysia from the Singapore Cabinet over the maritime and airspace disputes.

Bilateral relations between the two countries have been increasingly tense as Singapore flexed muscle over its port limits off Tuas, accusing Malaysia of encroaching into its waters after Putrajaya extended the Johor Baru Port limits in an October gazette.

The island republic has also been locked in an airspace dispute over the use of the Instrument Landing System at its Seletar Airport which is just 2km away from Pasir Gudang in Johor and restrict development and shipping operations within Malaysian territory.