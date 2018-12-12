Defence Ministry dismisses claim of trespassing copter, drone in Johor airspace

Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong said Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang had confirmed the matter. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Defence Ministry today dismissed as untrue a claim that a helicopter and a drone of a neighbouring country had encroached into the airspace over Johor.

Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong said Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang had confirmed the matter.

Liew spoke to reporters after the presentation of diplomas to the participants of a course at Wisma Perwira here.

A local newspaper reported yesterday that a helicopter and a drone had encroached into Malaysian airspace, allegedly to interfere with the movement of aircraft. A video clip, of two minutes 16 seconds duration, showing a helicopter and a drone had also gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, asked about the progress of the investigation of a parliamentary select committee on ‘Ops Yemen 2’, Liew said the outcome of the probe is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year.

He said on December 6 that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs will be set up to investigate the alleged deployment of Malaysian troops and assets to Yemen under ‘Ops Yemen 2’ between 2015 and 2018. — Bernama