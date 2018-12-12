Ex-FT minister hit with another RM2m bribery charge over sale of KL land

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex December 12, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was today charged afreshed with accepting a RM2 million bribe over the controversial sale of several plots of state-owned land in the national capital two years ago.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim told the Sessions Court here that today’s charge was due to a difference in the facts in the graft indictments filed against the former Federal Territories minister last month.

“We find that the facts of the first charge and second charge were different, and therefore should not be tried together.

“However we will file the second charge again and it will be read separately,” she told the court and requested for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

Today’s charge was made under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of two years and a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The Putrajaya MP was accused of receiving a sum of RM2 million in the form of a cheque from one Chai Kin Kong on June 14, 2016 in Kuala Lumpur and RM1 million in the form of a cheque from one Tan Eng Boon on December 27, 2013 in Kuala Lumpur.

The cheque in question was deposited from an account held by Aset Kayamas into an account belonging to Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd. who had dealings with his ministry.

MORE TO COME