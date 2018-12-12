K-pop fans crash website for Blackpink tickets to Shah Alam show

Blackpink is set to perform in Malaysia for the first time in February next year. — Picture from Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 - Fans of popular Korean girl group Blackpink broke the internet this afternoon in a scramble for tickets to see them at their first Malaysian concert.

Disgruntled buyers began encountering error pages on concert organisers MacpiePro’s website shortly after ticket sales went live at 12pm.

It wasn’t long before Blinks, the official name given to fans of Blackpink, took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

wow of course @MacpiePro has crashed OF COURSEEEEE — Alisha Azuddin (@alishaazuddin) December 12, 2018

Macpiepro web is crashing guys. Try and error lepastu baru boleh, itu pun dah tinggal seketul 2 je seat. BARU 19 MINIT OPEN WEI! Nasib baik dah beli tiket dekat mcalls 😭😭😭 — Eyken ⭐️ (@EykenZainal) December 12, 2018

In addition to MacpiePro’s website crash, discounted Blackpink tickets on Shopee’s website were sold out after going on sale for just five minutes, providing further testament to the group’s explosive popularity here in Malaysia.

The most expensive tickets came with a price tag of RM693 while the cheapest seats were priced at RM273.

Blackpink, consisting of members Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa, will be holding their first Malaysian concert at Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam on February 23 next year.

The K-pop quartet is best known for their catchy singles like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and BOOMBAYAH which has earned them a dedicated international fanbase.

Besides Kuala Lumpur, the group is also set to bring their hits to cities like Bangkok, Manila, and Taipei during the “In Your Area” tour.