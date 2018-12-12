O&G sector recruitment up 13pc in October

The O&G industry recorded 19 consecutive months of year-on-year growth in rising 13 per cent in October. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Oil & Gas (O&G) industry showed no signs of slowing down in its online recruitment activity as the sector recorded 19 consecutive months of year-on-year growth in rising 13 per cent in October.

According to the latest Monster Employment Index, the O&G industry has also recorded positive growth of 8 per cent on a six-month basis.

Monster.com Chief Executive Officer APAC and Middle East Abhijeet Mukherjee said the industry had had a tough couple of years, and the recovery and stabilisation of oil prices now, paved the way for new investments and operations.

“By redesigning legacy practices and systems, O&G companies can begin the transformation into agile, flexible and fast-moving organisations.

“With this re-engineering technology trend and the adoption of new innovations such as data analytics, robots, drones and other AI-driven capabilities proliferate, it will see more new jobs created in the marketplace as well,” he said in a statement today.

Mukherjee also said there was demand for talent with niche skills with both an understanding of O&G technicalities, as well as the ability to use new technology.

“Not only will workers need to upskill to meet the needs ahead of the industry, but it is also crucial that companies show employees, how these technologies support various career paths and ultimately keep their skill sets relevant as roles shift,” he added.

Although the O&G industry was doing well in creating jobs, the banking, financial services and insurance recorded the steepest plunge in online hiring, down 16 per cent.

The sector has also been in steep, double-digit decline for eight straight months.

“Overall, Malaysia registered an 11 per cent year-on-year decline in online hiring activity in October, marking the eighth consecutive month of negative growth,” Mukherjee said. — Bernama