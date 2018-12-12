Najib leaves court at 12.12pm on 12/12

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex December 12, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak left the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 12.12pm today after claiming trial to one count of abuse of power for the alleged removal of certain portions of the final 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report at the Sessions Court.

Najib who was escorted to a waiting Black Proton Perdana, left the court compound after he posted the RM500,000 bail in one surety, nearly 45 minutes after fellow accused Arul Kanda Kandasamy.

He was surrounded by media personnel who shot off questions as he strode through the courthouse lobby, but declined to answer.

“I have nothing to say because my lawyers have already commented,” he said before getting into the waiting car.

Najib was earlier charged with using his position as prime minister to obtain gratification in the form of disciplinary, civil and criminal immunity related to 1MDB by ordering the amendments to the company’s audit report before the finalised copy was presented to the Public Accounts Committee.

In a separate courtroom, former 1MDB president and CEO Arul Kanda was charged with abetment and criminal conspiracy together with Najib.

Arul Kanda left the compound at 11.30am after posting bail. He too did not stop for comments while being accompanied by his lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah left the earliest at 11.15am after speaking to reporters in the courthouse lobby.

Both Najib and Arul Kanda are expected back in court on January 4 for their case management.