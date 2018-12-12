Ready for fresh polls? MIC says won’t appeal Cameron Highlands seat

On November 30, the Election Court nullified Sivarraajh’s electoral victory, saying the MIC man was found to have been involved in vote-buying during campaigning. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — MIC has decided to not appeal the Election Court’s decision to nullify the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat won by Datuk C. Sivarraajh in GE14 eight months ago.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran told Malaysiakini that the party has decided to “appeal to the people instead”.

“We decided to appeal to the people instead of the courts because the situation allows it.

“We have a consensus (with BN). But we will discuss the candidate (list) with the BN leadership,” he was quoted saying.

Vigneswaran who is also Dewan Negara president said party took into account the current political situation in deciding not to proceed with an appeal.

He added that MIC would still consider fielding Sivarraajh in the same Pahang parliamentary seat for the by-election that will be called to fill the vacancy.

“Sivarraajh will be considered because the verdict clearly says that there was no evidence that he gave any bribes,” Vigneswaran was quoted saying.

On November 30, the Election Court nullified Sivarraajh’s electoral victory, saying the MIC man was found to have been involved in vote-buying during campaigning.

Sivarraajh however has denied his involvement in the matter.