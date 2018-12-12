Malaysia’s IPI increases 4.2pc in October 2018

Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 4.2 per cent in October compared with the same month last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 4.2 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, says the Statistics Department.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was supported by an increase in the manufacturing index (5.4 per cent), electricity index (2.1 per cent) and the mining index (1.4 per cent).

“Manufacturing sector output increased by 5.4 per cent in October after recording a growth of 4.8 per cent in September, driven by the major sub-sectors of transport equipment and other manufacturers products (10.1 per cent), followed by electrical and electronic equipment products (7.1 per cent) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastics products (4.1 per cent),” he said.

Meanwhile, mining sector output rose to 1.4 per cent in October compared to the same period last year, contributed by growth in the natural gas index (2.3 per cent) and the crude oil index (0.4 per cent).

Electricity output increased by 2.1 per cent for the month. — Bernama