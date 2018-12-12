Anwar calls for focus on critical thinking skills in schools and universities

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that there is a need to focus on digital technology, biotechnology and the environment as these change the way in which people work and live. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on schools and universities to work closely with industry for the development of core critical thinking skills, soft skills and grit in students.

He said this will prevent the education system from becoming obsolete and these attributes will enable graduates to adapt to a constantly changing workplace and economic environment.

He also said that there is a need to focus on digital technology, biotechnology and the environment as these change the way in which people work and live.

“I believe that more support mechanisms should be put in place for those seeking to further their studies in these fields. There is also a need to identify those who are at high risk of losing out so that mechanisms can be put in place for retraining,” he said in a statement. Anwar had recently met with some 3,000 Universiti Putra Malaysia students.

Anwar, who is the MP for Port Dickson, said some students have expressed uncertainty regarding the state of the nation vis-a-vis a stable government and stable leadership transition.

He said there is a palpable concern about the state of inter-ethnic and inter-religious sentiment and how this will affect the nation’s future.

Anwar said seven months into the new Pakatan Harapan government, it is obvious that the youth of today treasure their newfound democratic freedom, even if some are unsure about the extent to which they should express their views.

“It is early days yet, but our universities are livelier with debates and discussions that involve both government and opposition leaders as there now exists avenues to critically analyse views, highlight concerns and even hold rallies without the fear of state intervention,” he said.

However, Anwar said, it is essential for everyone with a view to sit down in meaningful dialogue and respectfully address opposing stakeholders in order to move forward.

“There are many opportunists who would cherish the opportunity to continue using race-based politics to further their own personal agenda, but it is worth remembering that Malaysia was formed by focusing on the ideals and values that we love in common, not the differences that divide us,” he said. — Bernama