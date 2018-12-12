Timorensis deer has commercial potential in Johor, says state vet services head

Johor Veterinary Services director Dr Aida Muhit (second left) at the Q’Din Deer Farm in Kampung Sagil, Tangkak December 11, 2018.¬ — Bernama pic

TANGKAK, Dec 12 — There is huge potential in the rearing of ‘Timorensis’ deer in view of the high demand for venison in Johor , though the industry is still new in the state, said Johor Veterinary Services (JPV) director Dr Aida Muhit.

She said there were currently 42 registered deer rearers, involving more than 2,000 deer, including of the ‘Chital’ breed, which is reared in small scale.

The Timorensis deer breed is suitable to be reared in the country because it has less risk of getting diseases and can stand the hot weather, she said.

In terms of market, she said there was high demand for venison in Johor, but supply was limited that the state had to get the supply from other states, such as Perak.

“In line with the current lifestyle, the people like healthy food, like venison, because of its high quality meat, with high protein and less fat which is suitable for those who care for healthy diet,” she said when met by reporters after a visit to the Timorensis Deer Livestock Project at Q’Din Deer Farm in Kampung Sagil, here.

Aida said deer rearers were encouraged to register with the department to enjoy the available benefits and facilities, including vaccination injections, vitamin supplements, treatment, counselling and advisory services to produce high quality and disease-free deer breeds.

The department, she said, would also assist managing their farms and training on becoming successful rearers using modern and high technology methods and for them to keep a data amd record of their animals.

“Deer rearers who bought their animals locally or abroad are advised to register their animals through the ‘e-Baka JPV’ online system,” she added. — Bernama