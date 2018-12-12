See Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter ‘An Acceptable Loss’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘An Acceptable Loss’ that stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — IFC Films has released the first trailer for upcoming political thriller An Acceptable Loss that stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Tika Sumpter.

This whistleblower film focuses on former top US security adviser Elizabeth “Libby” Lamm (Sumpter) as she tries to expose a cover-up made under the leadership of Rachel Burke (Curtis).

The film also stars Ben Tavassoli, Jeff Hephner, Deanna Dunagan, Alex Weisman and Ali Burch.

The synopsis of the film reads: “She was the ultimate patriot. Now, what she knows could bring down the government. Libby Lamm (Sumpter) is a former top national security advisor who, while working with Rachel Burke (Curtis), a ruthless, steely-willed political veteran, signed off on a controversial military action that was supposed to end the war on terror. The problem: Thousands died under false pretences. Haunted by what she knows, Libby sets out to tell the truth, risking treason — and her own life — to expose a cover-up that stretches all the way to the highest levels of the government. This gripping saga of lies, conspiracy, and betrayal is an explosive look at what it takes to do the right thing — even if that means going up against your own country.”

An Acceptable Loss is set for US release on January 18, 2019.