Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today on continuous buying support in index-linked counters and small capitalisation stocks, dealers said.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.13 points to 1,664.76 from yesterday’s close of 1,652.63.

There were 309 gainers and 281 losers, while 256 counters were unchanged, 1,059 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Volume stood at 830.87 million units valued at RM541.26 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM9.36, Public Bank increased 36 sen to RM24.86, Petronas Chemicals bagged four sen to RM9.22 and CIMB earned 21 sen to RM5.72, but Tenaga eased six sen to RM13.48.

Of the actives, Priceworth and Hubline were flat at 4.5 sen and four sen respectively, while Vortex inched up half-a-sen to 9.5 sen.

The FBM Ace Index was 14.07 points higher at 4,560.29, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 14.35 points to 11,413.88, the FBM Emas Index advanced 61.7 points to 11,446.37 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 62.82 points to 11,336.12.

However, the FBM 70 declined 4.32 points to 13,213.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 196.76 points to 17,335.32, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.33 of-a-point to 167.76, but the Plantation Index contracted 3.77 points to 6,628.75. — Bernama