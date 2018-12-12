Why were Najib, Arul charged with manipulating the final audit report on 1MDB?

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 12, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy were charged today over the tampering of the 2016 federal audit report on the state investment firm, but what landed them in the dock?

The criminal charges against Najib and Arul Kanda were linked to the recent disclosure that the two, among several, had allegedly ordered changes to the report that was meant to be produced independently, with the alleged amendments said to have been made in a series of high-level meetings inside a week.

One was the order for the National Audit Department under the then-auditor-general to remove mention of fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho or Jho Low’s presence during a 1MDB board meeting.

Here’s the timeline of key events leading up to today’s criminal cases against Najib and Arul Kanda, based on news reports and Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad’s recent revelations.

2015

March 4 — Then prime minister Najib announces that he ordered the auditor-general to independently verify 1MDB’s accounts and pass findings to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

March 10 — The AG then, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, starts the 1MDB audit

2016

February 20 — Najib’s then private secretary, Tan Sri Shukry Salleh, asks the National Audit Department’s 1MDB audit team to present the final report for discussions with the PM

February 22 — Najib orders the removal of paragraphs that contain two versions of 1MDB’s financial statement for the year ending 2014 and for the authorities to investigate

(Meeting with PM at PM’s office. Present: Then chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, Ambrin, and Shukry)

The date to present the final audit report to the PAC is postponed from February 24 to March 4 and March 7

February 23 — The 1MDB audit team is told the government has categorised the final audit report as a “crisis”

(Meeting at Ali Hamsa’s office. Present: Ali Hamsa, Shukry, Ambrin)

February 24 — Following discussions, an order is given to remove and amend more paragraphs in the final audit report.

(Present: Ali Hamsa, Shukry, Ambrin, then audit director, Arul Kanda, representatives from Attorney-General’s Chambers and Finance Ministry)

February 25 — Ali Hamsa orders the audit team to meet at his office with Arul Kanda to continue discussions on the final audit report, during which several more findings were removed and amended.

In the afternoon, Ali Hamsa, Ambrin, the audit director then, Arul Kanda and three others continue discussions on the report

February 26 — Shukry orders the then audit director to remove paragraph on Low’s presence at a 1MDB board meeting, reasoning that this was “sensitive” and needed to avoid manipulation by the Opposition

February 28 — Ali Hamsa’s then private secretary asks for an amended copy of the report to be presented to him

February 29 — The amended 1MDB final audit report is handed over to Ali Hamsa

March 1 — Ali Hamsa orders the audit team to his office to discuss the amended report

— Only Arul Kanda is present. He checks report in detail together with audit team, before asking for several amendments and removals

March 2 — The 1MDB final audit report is printed

March 3 — Two copies of report are presented to Ali Hamsa’s private secretary

March 4, March 7 — Ambrin presents the 1MDB final audit report to the PAC. PAC’s then chairman Datuk Hasan Arifin says on March 4 that Auditor-General classified report under Official Secrets Act

April 7 — The PAC releases own report on 1MDB, after concluding its separate probe that started May 19, 2015

2017

February 23 — Madinah replaces Ambrin, who retires after serving as AG since 2006

2018

May 9 — Najib’s Barisan Nasional coalition loses federal power

May 15 — Madinah declassifies predecessor’s 1MDB final audit report. The executive summary released reveals over RM42 billion needed to pay off 1MDB loans between 2015-2039, says 1MDB management withheld information from board and acted without board’s approval

May 24 — Ambrin says 1MDB final audit report’s classification as official secret was only meant to be temporary so as not to disturb the PAC proceedings, but PAC does not make it public after concluding its probe

November 23 — Madinah briefs the Cabinet on the final audit report’s amendments before it was tabled to the PAC in 2016

November 25 — In a statement dated November 24, Madinah reveals 1MDB audit team’s chronology of alleged events during February 20-March 4, 2016, confirms that a non-amended version of the final audit report was given to the MACC and police for investigations

November 26 — Police confirm receiving a report on November 25, have launched probe

November 27 — Former PAC chairman Hasan Arifin says the PAC was unaware the 1MDB final audit report was altered, assumed it was original

December 4 — The PAC starts its probe on the alleged 1MDB audit report tampering

December 10 — MACC arrests Najib, but releases him on bail

December 11 — MACC detains Arul Kanda, says obtained Attorney-General’s permission to prosecute Najib and Arul Kanda the next day over alleged tampering

December 12 — Najib charged with power abuse to secure immunity from action resulting from 1MDB scandal by allegedly ordering 1MDB audit report’s tampering, Arul Kanda charged with conspiring with and abetting Najib