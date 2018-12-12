Former royal residence is one of Paris’ newest luxury hotels

Hotel de Berri in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 12 — A 19th-century private mansion that once housed a French princess, aristocrats and other prominent figures in French society has been turned into a luxury hotel, just steps from the fabled Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Hotel de Berri is one of the newest luxury addresses in the French capital, which styles itself as an ode to the Parisian way of life and the uniquely French art de vivre. After a soft opening this spring, the hotel announced its grand opening this past week.

Throughout the centuries, the property has been home to Princess Mathilde, daughter of Napoleon’s brother Jerome Bonaparte and, for 40 years, was home to 1930s fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli.

For its renaissance as a luxury hotel, designer and artistic director Philippe Renaud sought inspiration from trailblazers like Coco Chanel, Jeanne Lanvin, Marie-Laure de Noailles, Coco Chanel and Salvador Dali.

The result is an eclectic, dramatic and surprising mix of colours, themes, textures and details that mix black and white chequered floors with leopard-print armchairs; Roman columns; busts; and ancient Chinese furniture together under one roof.

The Sculpture Room also houses statues, busts and sculptures, some of which originate from the castings workshop at the Louvre.

Overall, the hotel features 75 guest rooms including 35 suites, an Italian restaurant and cocktail bar.

Rooms features marble bathrooms, heated flooring, Skinjay aromatherapy showers and Diptyque products. — AFP-Relaxnews