Cara Delevingne lands new Dior makeup role

Actress Cara Delevingne at STXfilms' 'The State of the Industry: Past, Present & Future' presentation during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in 2017. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 12 — Cara Delevingne has landed a major new beauty role with Dior.

The British model and actress has been signed up to front the luxury house’s new “Dior Addict Lipstick” line reports WWD.

The collection, which is slated for release in March, will not mark the first collaboration between the prestige French brand and the young star — Delevingne first joined the brand a year ago to act as the face of its new anti-aging skincare line “Capture”. The line, which is designed for women in their 30s, focused on pre-emptive anti-ageing and launched back in January, featuring an antioxidant day cream and five serums.

Of course, Delevingne has plenty of experience in fronting major beauty campaigns, having cinched the role of Rimmel brand ambassador back in April 2016. Last month saw her step in front of the camera for the brand once again, to front its anti-cyberbullying social campaign, “#Iwillnotbedeleted”, alongside popstar Rita Ora and a host of online influencers. — AFP-Relaxnews