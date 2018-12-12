Cardi B shines in gold in forthcoming ‘Money’ music video

Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala to celebrate the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, May 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — The American rapper has given fans a taste of what’s to come from her upcoming Money music video.

After sharing her Money single on YouTube in October — the singer’s first solo release since her Invasion of Privacy album landed earlier this year — Cardi B looks to have a music video for the track in the pipeline.

The Bodak Yellow singer shared a short video on Instagram, in which she appears all in gold, dressed in an outfit made from watches and other jewellery items. The accompanying message makes it clear that the Money music video is coming soon.

Cardi B has recently collaborated with a whole load of artists, including DJ Snake on Taki Taki and Kehlani on Ring, not to mention her estranged husband Offset on the Lil Yachty track, Who Want the Smoke?. — AFP-Relaxnews