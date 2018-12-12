‘Gorilla and the Bird’ coming from ‘Big Little Lies’ director

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee attends the premiere of the HBO television miniseries ‘Sharp Objects’ at the ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles, California June 26, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — The Canadian director of HBO’s big hit Big Little Lies and Gillian Flynn adaptation Sharp Objects, Jean-Marc Vallée, is now working on HBO limited series Gorilla and the Bird, a true life story about the relationship between a bipolar man and his mother.

Zack McDermott’s extremely well-received autobiography, Gorilla and the Bird: A Memoir of Madness and a Mother’s Love, is on the slate for Vallée, the director of Dallas Buyers Club and Wild whose transition into TV has resulted in 2017’s critically acclaimed Big Little Lies and then 2018’s Sharp Objects.

As its title implies, McDermott’s book takes readers through his experiences as someone living with bipolar disorder and describes the effect his mother’s unconditional love had on him.

It was her “fierce and steadfast love” that was the light in Zack’s world as he gradually made his way back from a severe psychotic break, per the 2017 memoir’s publisher.

Vallée and the Gorilla and the Bird showrunner, Brian Sipe, worked together on 2015 film Demolition.

Another big name involved with the project is Jump Street, Foxcatcher and Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor Channing Tatum, who is one of the series’ executive producers. — AFP-Relaxnews