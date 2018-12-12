Arul Kanda pleads not guilty to criminal conspiracy in 1MDB

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy (centre) arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 12, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The former president and CEO of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today claimed trial to one charge of abetting and engaging in criminal conspiracy together with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Arul Kanda Kandasamy was charged with conspiring with Najib to have the 1MDB Final Audit Report altered in February 2016 before it was finalised and presented to the then Public Accounts Committee.

The charge under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009, which was read together with Section 23(1) and 24(1) of the same Act.

Arul nodded in acknowledgment when asked if he understood the charges that were read out to him.

The case was presided by Judge Rozina Ayob at the Sessions Court here, with Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram leading the prosecution.

Datuk N. Sivananthan represented Arul Kanda as his defence lawyer and had argued for bail to be paid in two instalments: RM450,000 today and the remainder tomorrow.

But Rozina rejected his plea and set bail at RM500,000 with one surety to be paid by today. She also ordered Arul Kanda to surrender his passport.