Najib, Arul Kanda arrive at KL courthouse ahead of expected charges over 1MDB audit report

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy (centre) arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 12, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Arul Kanda Kandasamy stepped out of a sleek silver Honda Odyssey that stopped right at the steps leading to the Court Complex at 8.07am today.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, the former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) president and CEO who was taken into the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) custody yesterday is expected to be slapped with a power abuse charge over the alleged removal of certain portions of the sovereign investment company’s final audit report in 2016.

Escorted by MACC officials flanking him on both sides, Arul Kanda flashed a smile but didn’t speak to reporters calling his name.

His lawyer, Datuk N. Sivananthan, arrived at the court complex earlier, at around 7.45am.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived separately at 8.35am.

Also dressed in a dark blue suit, the Pekan MP did not stop to greet the waiting media but was quickly ushered by MACC officers towards the lift that would take him to the Sessions Court on Level 2 of the courthouse.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 12, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Both are expected to be charged under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which covers the abuse of power that takes place when a person who is a member of a public or government body uses his position or the office to make a decision or take action for the benefit of himself, his relative or associate.

Arul Kanda headed 1MDB from January 2015 until his official termination in June this year.

Najib was arrested after he turned up at the MACC headquarters on Monday, but released a few hours later.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad had issued a statement on November 25 confirming alterations had been made to the 1MDB audit report submitted by her predecessor Tan Sri Ambrin Buang in 2016.

However, Ambrin has repeatedly denied doctoring the final audit report, insisting that the one submitted with changes was “merely a draft”.

At the last count, Najib has been slapped with 38 criminal, power abuse and money-laundering charges in connection with 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He has claimed trial to all of them.