City down to 15 players for Hoffenheim clash, Guardiola says

City are already through to the Champions League last 16, but they need at least a point to be sure of finishing as Group F winners, which could ensure an easier draw in the first knockout round. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

MANCHESTER, Dec 12 — Injury-hit Manchester City have just 15 senior players fit for today's Champions League tie against Hoffenheim, boss Pep Guardiola revealed yesterday.

David Silva and Fernandinho have joined an injury list at City that already featured Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo.

“We have 15 players available so I cannot do too much,” Guardiola told reporters when asked if he would make changes against Hoffenheim.

City are already through to the Champions League last 16, but they need at least a point to be sure of finishing as Group F winners, which could ensure an easier draw in the first knockout round.

“We are going into a really tough game. We are in the next stage and that’s important but we want to go through finishing first.

“If you finish first or second the last 16 is tough but to play at home (in the second leg) is a small advantage.”

Guardiola’s injury problems come after City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at Chelsea on Saturday, a setback that saw Liverpool move above them into top spot in the table.

Spanish midfielder Silva was substituted at Chelsea with a hamstring injury and Guardiola said he faces “a few weeks” out.

Argentina forward Aguero, who has missed three games with a groin problem, could return to face Everton on Saturday. — AFP