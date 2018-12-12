Elle Fanning, Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek in next Sally Potter film

English director Sally Potter (left) and US actress Elle Fanning at the BFI Film Festival showing of 'Ginger and Rosa,' London October 2012. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Acclaimed director Sally Potter is filming her next feature, a family drama starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek that is currently on location in Spain, with New York scheduled in for January 2019.

Sally Potter, whose previous features have included centuries-spanning historical fantasy Orlando, the tumultuous celebration dinner of The Party, and Paris-set romance The Tango Lesson, has started filming her latest film.

The story, whose title has not yet been announced, focuses on one day in the life of a troubled father (Javier Bardem) and his daughter (Elle Fanning); Salma Hayek plays the mother.

Potter and Fanning worked together on Ginger & Rosa, and the director, who has collected filmmaking awards from the Berlin, Venice, Sitges and Tallinn film festivals, among many others, is partnering with regular collaborator, producer Christopher Sheppard.

There'll likely be more news around the time of the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, February 7-17, as the project is to be introduced to prospective distributors at an accompanying event. — AFP-Relaxnews