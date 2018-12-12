VW to launch Jetta GLI, ID Lounge, maybe even beach buggy in 2019

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be getting an update in February. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen via AFP

WOLFSBURG, Dec 12 — Before the new year even rings in, Volkswagen already has revealed a diverse lineup of vehicles scheduled to debut in 2019, including a retro beach buggy.

Before the revelations of this week, Volkswagen already had two electric vehicles in the works, the ID Lounge which is a seven-seater crossover EV and an electric beach buggy which may or may not ever make it to commercial production.

On Monday, however, the company confirmed to Auto Blog that the Jetta GLI will make its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show in February, and it's probably one of the last gas-powered models that the company will be producing.

The 2019 Jetta GLI is expected to share some DNA with the GTI, like the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, though we don't what other genes they have in common or any new specs.

As reported by Auto Car on Thursday, a new electric model will be debuting in April at the Shanghai Motor Show and joining the ID lineup in 2021. The luxurious, four-wheel-drive, Touareg-reminiscent ID Lounge, which is expected to be a Tesla X competitor, will likely have a driveline similar to the ID Buzz concept with a range reaching up to 600km.

Last, but certainly not least, is the potential resurrection of the Meyers Manx two-seater beach buggy, or rather an electric derivative of the model. While currently under construction, a company representative told Auto Car that the buggy is under “active consideration” for official integration into the ID lineup.

Another source indicated that the beach buggy is one “among three retro-themed ID models” that will be coming out over the next year: the Buzz van, this buggy, and an upcoming five-door hatchback being designed to “replace” the Beetle.

The VW Jetta GLI will be unveiled for the first time during the press days before the official commencement of the Chicago Auto Show which runs February 9-18.

The ID Lounge will debut in April 2019 at the Shanghai Motor Show, and the beach buggy is expected to make an official appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The alleged retro-themed hatchback concept is expected during the third quarter of 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews