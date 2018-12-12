Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne feature on 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' soundtrack (VIDEO)

Nicki Minaj has contributed to the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' soundtrack. — AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — An impressive lineup of artists have chipped in to provide music for the latest Marvel picture, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Jaden Smith are just some of the artists featured on the original soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Pitchfork.com reports. They join Post Malone and Swae Lee, who have already released the single "Sunflower.

The original soundtrack is slated for release December 14, the same day that the animation — directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman — hits North American theatres. The pair behind "The Lego Movie, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were also involved with the script and story. Voices are provided by the likes of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Zoe Kravitz and Nicolas Cage.

The original soundtrack to Spider-Man: New Generation

01 What's Up Danger by Blackway and Black Caviar

02 Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee

03 Way Up by Jaden Smith

04 Familia [ft. Bantu] by Nicki Minaj and Anuel AA

05 Invincible by Aminé

06 Start a Riot by Duckwrth/Shaboozey

07 Hide [ft. SEEZYN] by Juice WRLD

08 Memories by Thutmose

09 Save the Day [ft. Coi Leray and LouGotCash] by Ski Mask and Jacquees

10 Let Go by Beau Young Prince

11 Scared of the Dark [ft. Special Guest] by Lil Wayne/Ty Dolla Sign

12 Elevate [ft. Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, SwaVay and Trevor Rich] by DJ Khalil

13 Home by Vince Staples — AFP-Relaxnews