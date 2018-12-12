Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne feature on 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' soundtrack (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — An impressive lineup of artists have chipped in to provide music for the latest Marvel picture, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Jaden Smith are just some of the artists featured on the original soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Pitchfork.com reports. They join Post Malone and Swae Lee, who have already released the single "Sunflower.
The original soundtrack is slated for release December 14, the same day that the animation — directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman — hits North American theatres. The pair behind "The Lego Movie, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were also involved with the script and story. Voices are provided by the likes of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Zoe Kravitz and Nicolas Cage.
The original soundtrack to Spider-Man: New Generation
01 What's Up Danger by Blackway and Black Caviar
02 Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee
03 Way Up by Jaden Smith
04 Familia [ft. Bantu] by Nicki Minaj and Anuel AA
05 Invincible by Aminé
06 Start a Riot by Duckwrth/Shaboozey
07 Hide [ft. SEEZYN] by Juice WRLD
08 Memories by Thutmose
09 Save the Day [ft. Coi Leray and LouGotCash] by Ski Mask and Jacquees
10 Let Go by Beau Young Prince
11 Scared of the Dark [ft. Special Guest] by Lil Wayne/Ty Dolla Sign
12 Elevate [ft. Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, SwaVay and Trevor Rich] by DJ Khalil
13 Home by Vince Staples — AFP-Relaxnews