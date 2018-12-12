Janelle Monae joins Julianne Moore in Gloria Steinem biopic

Janelle Monae stars in Robert Zemeckis' 'Welcome to Marwen,' with Steve Carell, out December 21. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — The singer and actress Janelle Monae will join Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore in the movie biopic of feminist and activist Gloria Steinem, according to Deadline. The movie, titled The Glorias: A Life on the Road, is due to start filming in January in Georgia, USA.

This latest Hollywood biopic will chart the life of Gloria Steinem, a journalist, feminist and social-political activist set to be played by Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) at different stages in her life.

Janelle Monae is signed up to play the feminist, child-welfare advocate and African-American activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes, who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem in 1972. It is a fitting role for the Hidden Figures actress, who has never hidden her passion for fighting discrimination of all kinds.

Eighty-four-year-old Gloria Steinem also has a role in Julie Taymor's movie, executive producing alongside Fifty-Four Pictures. Filming is slated to begin in January 2019 in Savannah, Georgia.

Filmmaker Julie Taymor's previous work includes another movie biopic of a feminist figure as she directed the 2003 Frida Kahlo movie starring Salma Hayek.

Acclaimed musician Janelle Monae — recently nominated for the Grammy Awards Album of the Year — has also carved out a successful big-screen career with roles in movies including Moonlight and Hidden Figures in 2016. She returns to the movies in 2019 in Harriet, the biopic of the American abolitionist and political activist, Harriet Tubman. — AFP-Relaxnews