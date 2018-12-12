Verizon slashes value of assets by US$4.6b

Verizon announced that it will slash US$4.6 billion in value from assets purchased from Yahoo because of disappointing performance. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 12 — Verizon announced yesterday that it will slash US$4.6 billion (RM19.25 billion) in value from assets purchased from Yahoo because of disappointing performance.

Verizon had argued that combining Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail with HuffPost and other AOL assets would draw advertisers and boost value.

But the assets, which been combined into a company called “Oath” instead have “experienced increased competitive and market pressures throughout 2018 that have resulted in lower than expected revenues and earnings,” Verizon said in a securities filing.

The competitive pressures facing Oath “are expected to continue and have resulted in a loss of market position to our competitors in the digital advertising business,” Verizon added.

As a result, Verizon said the “fair value” of the assets acquired in 2017, needed to be reduced US$4.6 billion.

The disclosure comes a day after the company announced 10,400 employees would be leaving early next year in a voluntary buyout programme as Verizon reorganizes to position itself for the release of new 5G phones.

The company said it will take a one-time charge of US$1.8 to US$2.1 billion to cover the cost of severance payments, which include up to 60 months’ pay.

Verizon also plans to take a third charge for US$2.1 billion for a reorganisation of its legal entities associated with the wireless business.

Shares of Verizon rose 0.9 per cent to US$58.82 in midday trading. — AFP