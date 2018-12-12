We’re still in the game, says Cheng Hoe

Malaysia player, Aidil Zafuan Radzak jump for the ball during the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup finals match between Malaysia and Thailand 2018 in National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2018. — Picture by Shawan Zaidon

BUKIT JALIL, Dec 12 — Malaysia can be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu last night as the two goals Vietnam scored against them were eerily similar to the two they conceded in Hanoi during the group stages.

The game in question, played on November 16, saw Vietnam score from two counter attacks in the 11th and 60th minutes through Nguyen Cong Phuong and Nguyen Anh Duc while in yesterday’s game, Nguyen Huy Hung opened scoring in the 22nd minute and Pham Duc Huy added the second three minutes later also from quick counter attacks.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said after the first leg of the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup finals in Bukit Jalil last night, it was his and his charges’ first time playing at such a high tempo and admits Vietnam are a better team and have been playing well the last two years.

“Match by match my players are learning but twice we’ve conceded the goals in similar fashion,” said Cheng Hoe.

“It could be a lapse of concentration but I must say it takes time to become a strong team. Credit to the players as they’ve been playing very hard and the result today reflected our fighting spirit.

“As a coach, I can say we’re still confident of winning. We will go to Hanoi without too much pressure on us, make sure we have fun and the positive results will come.”

Meanwhile, winger and one of Malaysia’s most exciting prospects, Safawi Rasid, finally got on the score sheet, equalising through a free kick.

The JDT player has been one of Malaysia’s fulcrum in attack and his runs up and down the left flank caused a lot of problems for Vietnam.

When asked what it felt like to finally score but still be at a disadvantage heading to Hanoi, he said, “I only scored because of my team mates’ hard work in getting me that opportunity.

“I’ve never put a premium on scoring although many hope I do. Winning the match is more important. Today we drew, but I feel we have a good chance to create something in Hanoi as in our minds we’re still 90 minutes from the finish line.”

All Malaysia needs is to win in Hanoi. A draw will only work if it’s 3-3 as the away goals rule is in play.

“I don’t think this is our best performance,” said Cheng Hoe, of last night’s game.

“We played a team with better intensity today (yesterday). Our players aren’t content with the result and deep in our hearts we have the confidence to produce a result in Hanoi.”

The return leg will be played at the 40,000-capacity My Dinh National Stadium on December 15.