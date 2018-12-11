Former England footballer Gascoigne pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Lazio's former football player Paul Gascoigne (centre) gestures prior to the start of their Europa League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 22, 2012. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 11 — Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne pleaded not guilty today to a charge of committing sexual assault on a train and will appear before Teeside Crown Court on January 8.

The 51-year-old, a former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio player, widely known as Gazza, was arrested at Durham train station in northern England in August and later released while police investigated the incident.

He appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today where he entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of one count of sexual assault by touching.

Gascoigne elected for a crown court hearing.

Gascoigne, who has spent several spells in rehab battling alcohol and drug addiction, played 57 times for England between 1988 and 1998. — Reuters