Leader of PSG ultras given suspended jail sentence after bar fight

REIMS, Dec 11 — The leader of the Paris Saint Germain ultras was handed a one-year suspended jail sentence at a Troyes court today for his part in a bar fight with Reims ultras in 2016.

Romain Mabille, the president of the CUP (Collectif Ultras Paris), was charged last month with participation in a group formed for the preparation of violence, aggravated violence and violence committed in meetings.

In the incident in April 2016, 20 PSG Ultras battled 60 Reims Ultras, exchanging blows and throwing umbrellas, chairs and pool cues.

Mabille, who was also fined €800 (RM3,801) and banned from carrying a weapon and entering the department of Aube for two years, denied the charges, claiming he was shopping at the time of the fight.

Thirteen PSG ultras received sentences last month of up to ten months in prison for the same fight.

The CUP was set up in early 2016 with the stated objective of advocating the non-violence of PSG supporters in stadiums. — AFP