MACC chief says will launch probe into Tabung Haji if there is enough basis

A general view of the counters at Menara Tabung Haji on Jalan Tun Razak December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will only begin investigation into the Tabung Haji (TH) case if there is a basis to do so, said its chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdul.

He was asked at a press conference to comment on allegations by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusuf Rawa that Tabung Haji (TH) had been contravening the Tabung Haji Act 1995 in its paying of dividends to depositors since 2014.

This resulted in TH allegedly incurring a RM4.1 billion deficit.

“We will investigate based on two things, Firstly, the person lodging the report with MACC and secondly whether there is a basis to investigate upon getting information from (sources) in Parliament, media or elsewhere,” he said after launching the anti-corruption campaign with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), here, today.

“In the TH case, we need to find out if there is corruption involving abuse of power... if there are other offences outside our jurisdiction, then we will refer the case to other authorities to investigate,” he said.

Mohd Shukri was also asked to comment on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s role in probing into the IMDB audit report as it overlapped MACC’s jurisdiction.

“The PAC does not have the power to charge any party, it only conducts investigations within its jurisdiction... MACC also investigates based on its jurisdiction.

“To me, under the law it (the investigation) should be handed to us because the findings by PAC may be the same as ours. I am not sure what action PAC can take based on its findings, whereas the MACC can take its findings to court,” he said.

Meanwhile, KTMB chief executive officer, Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said the collaboration with MACC in spreading the anti-corruption message was to raise awareness among those using its services.

“The five-year campaign began on Dec 5 with the unveiling of a train carriage wrapped with the anti-corruption message,” he said. — Bernama