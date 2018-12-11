AFF Suzuki Cup: Malaysia claw back from brink of defeat, draw with Vietnam

Malaysia’s second goal from Safawi Rasid defeated Vietnam’s Dang Van Lam during the AFF CUP Final match (first leg) in the Bukit Jalil National Stadium December 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT JALIL, Dec 11 — Malaysia can score goals but it is its defence that wins championships, but this is what let the team down in their 2-2 draw with Vietnam today.

In the first leg of their Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup finals, Malaysia were missing three first choice defenders in right-back Syahmi Safari (suspended due to two yellow cards against Thailand in the semifinals), left-back Syazwan Andik Ishak (hamstring) and centre-back Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak (hamstring).

They were replaced with Irfan Zakaria, who had a poor game against Thailand and put it down to nerves, Nazirul Naim Che Hashim and Amirul Azhan Aznan.

Malaysia started fast and furious enough, squandering several chances in the first 15 minutes, but it was Vietnam who took the lead against the run of play.

Nguyen Huy Hung scored the first goal after combining well with Ha Duc Chinh, Phan Van Duc and Nguyen Quang Hai to fly past Malaysia’s defence, finishing off a rebound in the 22nd minute. Three minutes later the same foursome again combined and Pham Duc Huy took a 25-yard shot that sailed past Farizal Marlias hands.

Malaysia threw caution to the wind and in the 36th minute, defender Shahrul Saad scored his second goal in 26 international appearances with a header.

In the second half, Malaysia’s relentless attacks finally yielded an equaliser when Safawi Rasid scored his first goal of the competition with a beautiful curled free kick outside the box after he was felled by the Vietnamese, sending the 88,000 strong crowd into ruptures.

In the final seconds of stoppage time, Safawi again came close to scoring from a free kick, but his effort was saved.

The return leg is in Hanoi on the 15th and with the away goals rule in play, nothing but a win for Malaysia will give us the cup.