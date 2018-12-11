Full house at Bukit Jalil Stadium, no space for Vietnam fans

Malaysia football fans are pictured during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium December 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

BUKIT JALIL, Dec 11 — Vietnam fans had to encroach into the media seating at the Bukit Jalil Stadium here hours before the Malaysia versus Vietnam game kicked off as they had no space to stand at their allocated seats.

Nguyen Mui, a Vietnam football fan who had travelled from Hanoi for the game, said she was surprised she had no place to sit when she reached the stadium.

“I’m a social worker and saved up money to be here. I took a few buses to get here and I’m disappointed I can’t sit down.

“I’m definitely not standing till the end of the match.”

According to the auxiliary police, the stands on the second tier above the Vietnam fans were supposed to be vacated for the travelling Vietnam fans.

Due to heavy rain, fans were allowed to seek shelter in the stadium earlier than scheduled and they took up the place allocated for the Vietnamese fans.

As the crowd built up, security personnel had no choice but to allow the travelling fans to sit at the area as they got rowdy.

They squeezed into the reserved seats for the players families and friends at the grandstand area while the rest sat or stood near the staircase.