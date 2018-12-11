AFF Suzuki Cup: Malaysia trail Vietnam 2-1 at half time

Malaysia's Norsharul Idlan Talaha (9) in action against Vietnam during the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final at the Bukit Jalil Stadium December 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT JALIL, Dec 11 — Poor defending saw Malaysia down by two goals to one during half-time in the first leg of the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup final against Vietnam here.



Nguyen Huy Yung and Pham Duc Huy scored from two clinical counter attacks in the 22nd and 25th minutes while Shahrul Saad reduced the deficit with a header in the 36th minute from a Syamer Kutty Abba cross.



Nazirul Naim Che Hashim was substituted in the 41st minute for Adam Nor Azlin. The second half resumes soon.