Russian activist fined for setting rats on politicians

SAINT PETERSBURG, Dec 11 — A Saint Petersburg court today fined a Russian activist for setting rats loose in the regional parliament to protest government inaction.

Ilya Mokhov, 23, was fined 10,000 rubles (RM630) for "violating the rules of public meetings", the court press service said.

Mokhov brought the two rats in a cardboard box into the Saint Petersburg legislative assembly last month.

In a video he posted on YouTube, Mokhov is seen in a corner of the building coaxing the rats out of the box before they scurry along the floor.

He told media the action was meant as an indictment of politicians "who do nothing for residents".

In Saint Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, people have long complained of dire living standards and of being ignored by the authorities, despite it being President Vladimir Putin's hometown.

The rats, local media reported, were never found. — AFP