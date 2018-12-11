Minister says no big deal after face edited out of auctioned photograph

An autographed portrait of Pakatan Harapan leaders after they were sworn-in as ministers was sold for RM500,000 during the Pakatan Harapan charity dinner at PICC December 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof does not feel offended that his image in a photograph of Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders has been edited out.

The photograph fetched RM500,000 when it was auctioned at the PH Charity Dinner last Sunday.

While admitting to being shocked to see his image “disappear”, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member said it could have been inadvertently deleted during printing or when touching up to make the picture clearer.

“I don’t think there was any ulterior motive involved.

“Maybe (it was edited) so that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s hand (on the picture) could become clearer,” he told reporters at his office here today.

Still, Mohd Redzuan feels that it should not have happened because the photograph marked a historic moment as it was captured after Dr Mahathir took his oath as the seventh Prime Minister on May 10.

He also said it was not fair that the buyer would not get the original picture.

“For an historic photograph to be auctioned off for RM500,000, it has to be an original. If you are selling history, you sell history, don’t alter history,” he said, adding that he did not know who edited the picture.

Mohd Redzuan said he only realised his image had been edited out when many asked him about it after it became a hot topic on social media and blogs.

“I received hundreds of messages yesterday (regarding the matter). My reaction was no picture (of me) no problem,” he said, adding that it should not be blown out of proportion if the bidder for the photograph was okay with it.

Asked if he would make a police report on the matter, he said: “Why should I? I think it is a mistake and unintentionally done with no ulterior motive.”

Bidding for the historic photograph started at RM100,000 before Platinum Victory Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Seri Gan Yu Chai made a bid for RM500,000 and won. — Bernama