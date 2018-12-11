Bersih 2.0: Public deserves to know what CEP, IRC proposed

The Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin speaks during a press conference at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Dec 11 — An electoral reform group has urged Putrajaya to make public the recommendations of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) and the Institutional Reform Committee (IRC), in keeping with Pakatan Harapan’s promise to uphold transparency and accountability.

The Bersih 2.0 steering committee said the government should publish a white paper or a green paper to allow the public to assess the recommendations of the two bodies which were formed after the 14th general election to advise the government on economic matters as well as on institutional reform.

It said in a statement today that the IRC had submitted its report to the CEP on July 16 and in turn, the CEP had sent its report to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on August 7, but it pointed out that Dr Mahathir had said on August 27 that the report will not be made public.

CEP, it said, had interviewed 350 people from 300 organisations and IRC had held discussions with civil society groups besides going through 1,000 written proposals from stakeholders and members of the public.

“When the public was invited to give their suggestions, they expected that their views and suggestions will be taken seriously in the recommendations that will be submitted by the IRC and CEP.

“How will the public know if their views and suggestions were taken into account if the reports are not made public?” Bersih 2.0 said.

It said the lack of transparency and accountability will result in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government losing the people’s trust.

The group emphasised that one of the main reasons PH had won in the general election was because of its promise to do better at upholding transparency and integrity than the previous government and PH ought not make the same mistakes.

“There is a need for the reports to be opened to the public, whether in the form of a white paper or green paper so that the public can check and assess the recommendations that were submitted and spur public discussion in line with the 16 pledges of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto.

“If there are any elements in the report that can threaten public safety or national security, those matters can be removed from the report but that should not be reason why the reports are not made public,” the statement read.

Stressing the need to introduce information laws to ensure transparency and accountability, Bersih 2.0 said the Pakatan Harapan’s pledge to draw up the Freedom of Information Act as part of its fight against corruption was commendable and there should be no delays in seeing it through.