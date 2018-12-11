PM joins fans in supporting Harimau Malaya

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman greets Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he arrives at the Bukit Jalil national stadium December 11, 2018. — Picture via Instagram/Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined the thousands of fans who turned up to support the Harimau Malaya in their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 first leg match of the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here tonight.

Dr Mahathir, who wore the national jersey, arrived at the stadium at 8.30 pm. The match kicked off at 8.45pm.

Also present to cheer the national team on were Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, national MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah and several other athletes.

Rain since the afternoon did not stop 80,000 fans from flocking to the stadium.

The second leg of the final against the Golden Dragons will be held at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday. — Bernama