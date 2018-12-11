Selangor Sultan disappointed over temple riots

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today expressed regret and disappointment over the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on November 26 and 27. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KLANG, Dec 11 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today expressed regret and disappointment over the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya, on November 26 and 27.

He said the incident would not have happened if the people had respected the laws as well as the cultures, religions and sensitivities of the various races in Malaysia.

“I wish to express my disappointment over the recent riots that resulted in a firefighter suffering serious injury while doing his duty. Several members of the public were also injured in the riots.

“It is very much regretted that the incident occurred in Selangor. Let us not destroy everything that we have built together by harbouring mistrust and confusion among the various races and religions in our society,” he said at a royal tea reception in conjunction with his 73rd birthday at the Istana Alam Shah here.

Also present were the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin; the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah; Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari; state executive councillors and hundreds of people from around Selangor.

The rioters also torched 23 vehicles, damaged public property and disrupted public order.

In his speech, Sultan Sharafuddin advised the people, especially politicians, not to take advantage of the situation to raise racial and religious issues to gain political mileage.

He said the people should realise that issues related to race and religion were sensitive and they ought to be careful not to question what had been agreed to and enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The sultan said the mistrust and speculation among the various races of late, which had somehow affected harmony and unity among Malaysians, was attributed to the attitude of some individuals who were not aware of the social contract and did not care to know and understand the history of the country.

“The people need to know the historical context of the social contract which is a form of agreement and understanding among the various races when the nation was about to achieve independence. The terms of the social contract are among the core and essential elements found in the Federal Constitution,” he said. — Bernama