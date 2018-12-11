Man who allegedly molested grand-niece nabbed

Police detained a local man suspected of molesting his 13-year-old grand-niece at a housing estate in Manggatal. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Police detained a local man suspected of molesting his 13-year-old grand-niece at a housing estate in Manggatal, near here on Sunday.

Kota Kinabalu City police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the 41-year-old man was arrested at 7.53am, about an hour after receiving a report on the incident.

“The incident occurred at 6.45am on Sunday when the victim and her three-year-old brother were asleep in their home. During the incident, the victim’s parents were not at home.

“The victim was helped by her neighbour to lodge a police report after she claimed to have been molested by the man,” he said in a statement here today.

Habibi said the suspect had been remanded to assist in the investigation. — Bernama