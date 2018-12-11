China moves on US car tariff cut, reports Bloomberg

File picture shows Buick's Verano during a presentation at an event ahead of the 16th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, April 19, 2015. — Reuters pic

DECEMBER 11 — China is moving to cut import tariffs on American-made cars, a step which was brandished by President Donald Trump as a concession won during trade talks in Argentina, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

A proposal to reduce tariffs on cars made in the US to 15 per cent from the current 40 per cent has been submitted to China’s Cabinet to be reviewed in the coming days, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2rwRQTT)

Beijing raised tariffs on US auto imports to 40 per cent in July, forcing many carmakers to hike prices.

“China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the US Currently the tariff is 40 per cent,” Trump had tweeted last week. — Reuters