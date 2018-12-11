LG bringing capsule-based craft beer brewing machine to CES 2019

LG to bring a capsule-based beer brewing machine to CES 2019. — Picture by LG via AFP

LAS VEGAS, Dec 11 — Perhaps soon, you’ll be able to brew your beer just like you do your coffee, though maybe you shouldn’t use this brewer in the morning.

LG’s 2019 CES Innovation Award-winning craft beer making machine will be debuting next month at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show — the same conference where at the start of this year the company showed off a rollable OLED TV display, the V30 smartphone, and a wide breadth of innovative new home electronics, fridges, and appliances.

For the 2019 trade show, the company developed the LG HomeBrew, a countertop appliance that uses capsules — in the same way a Nespresso machine uses pods — to brew your own cold craft beer.

Like Nespresso coffee, tea, and hot chocolate pods, the beer capsules are single use; these capsules, however, are filled with malt, yeast, hop oil, and flavoring while brewing is optimised thanks to a fermentation algorithm that creates your cold beverage with just the press of a button.

This procedure is completely automated as is the follow-up cleaning process. HomeBrew sanitises itself using only hot water to make sure everything is clean and without residual flavors for the next glass of beer. All this can be checked from anywhere at any time via a corresponding app for Android and iOS.

HomeBrew-ers would be able to pick from five different craft beer capsules: an American IPA, an American Pale Ale, an English Stout, a Belgian-style Witbier, or a Czech Pilsner. Over the course of two weeks, the machine can produce up to five liters of beer depending on which one you select to brew.

The LG HomeBrew will be on display at booth #11100 from January 8 — 11 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. There’s no word yet whether or not the company will bring this to the commercial market, but if the audience is receptive at the upcoming conference, maybe it’ll be hitting countertops sooner rather than later. — AFP-Relaxnews