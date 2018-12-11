Disneyland Paris releases new sneak peek at Marvel universe

An artist’s concept of Marvel universe at Disneyland Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 11 — Disneyland Paris has released a new teaser image for the highly anticipated opening of the Marvel attraction that will bring Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther and Ant-Man to life.

The latest artist rendering reveals what looks like an HQ for the Avengers and futuristic buildings that will house spectacles, attractions, interactive experiences and Marvel-themed restaurants.

An attraction themed after Ant-Man and the Wasp is also in the works, while the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, which currently stars Aerosmith, will be revamped as a high-speed thrill ride through the Avengers universe.

As previously announced, the park will also open a Marvel-themed hotel featuring characters from the superhero universe.

The new addition is part of a €2 billion (RM9.5 billion) expansion that will also bring Star Wars and Frozen-themed sites to the park.

The multi-year development will begin rolling out in phases in 2021.

Next summer, visitors will be able to meet their favorite Marvel superhero at Disneyland Paris with characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Widow making return appearances. Captain Marvel and Groot will also join as newcomers. — AFP-Relaxnews