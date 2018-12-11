Deputy minister: Malaysia not escalating tensions with Singapore, but no compromise on position either

Liew Chin Tong speaks during a forum at Sunway University in Subang Jaya December 11, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 11 — Malaysia does not intend to fight “fire with fire” and escalate tensions with Singapore amid maritime and airspace disputes, Liew Chin Tong said today.

But the deputy defence minister also said the government is not going to budge from its position or demands.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have said they want to de-escalate the situation. We don’t want to get into any further escalation and heighten the issue.

“There is no interest in increasing the conflict. We are not going to fight fire with fire.

“While Singapore is not budging, Malaysia is also not budging,” he told reporters when met after the “New Malaysia Rising: The Challenge of Fulfilling the Dream” forum.

