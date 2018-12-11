Witness says heard cries for help after tragic shophouse blaze

Fire and Rescue personnel are pictured at the scene of the fire December 11, 2018. — Picture via Twitter

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 11 — “Mum, help ” This was among the cries heard by a witness in an explosion and fire incident at a two-storey shophouse in the Puncak Jelapang Maju industrial area, Meru, here this afternoon which took the lives of six people.

K. Sunther, 42, said when the incident happened about 1.50pm, he was at a furniture factory where he worked and located in the same lot as the ill-fated premises.

“I just had my lunch when I suddenly heard a loud explosion from the upper floor followed by a fire outbreak.

“I wanted to go and help as I knew there were people up there but I couldn’t take the staircase because of the raging flames, and I heard cries for help,” he told Bernama when met at the scene of the incident.

It is learnt that one of the victims, known as Raja, owned the event management business at the premises.

Sunther said, as usual, he had a chat with five of the fire victims about 10am today before they dispersed to begin their day’s work.

“The five males were all part-time workers here,” he added.

P. Appu, 48, elder brother of one of the victims, said he was near the location when he heard the loud explosion and then saw the fire.

“I tried to put out the flames by using a fire extinguisher but failed as the fire was raging. The victims were crying out for help but I couldn’t do anything,” he said, adding that business at the ill-fated premises started over 15 years ago.

Appu, who works as a security guard, said he knew all the other victims.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened as the incident has also taken my brother’s life,” he said. — Bernama