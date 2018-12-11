Ahmad Maslan is the great Opposition MP that Malaysia needs, says Nurul Izzah

Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks during a forum at Sunway University, Subang Jaya December 11, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 11 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has urged Barisan Nasional’s Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan to stay in Umno, saying that the latter has a bright future as an Opposition MP.

“I am appreciative of the position and role of Ahmad Maslan, the member of Parliament of Pontian. You know he has steadfastly stood up, embarked and engaged in debates and I do not want him to jump, not to Keadilan or Bersatu.

“Please stay in Umno, do your job. You have been in power for so long I am sure you are going to be a great Opposition and that is what Malaysia needs,” she told the attendees of a forum held at Sunway University, here.

Nurul Izzah said that the government cannot function without an able Opposition and suggested that PAS would become stronger if Umno ceased to exist.

The PKR vice-president said Umno MPs need to stop switching allegiances for the party to remain a strong Opposition.

“We have to start being respectful that no government, no members of the executive can run their show without an able Opposition

“You want to dissolve Umno, what happens then? You want PAS to emerge strongest? Because I tell you that is going to happen. It's going to happen.

Earlier this month, Umno’s Guar Chempedak state assemblyman Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) after leaving the Malay-nationalist party.

Prior to that, Umno veteran and Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed left the party in September and joined PPBM a month later.

He had previously served Umno for 40 years.