Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar for the second consecutive day today on reduced demand for the local note amid weaker oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note was traded at 4.1830/1860 against the US dollar from Monday’s close of 4.1700/1750.

The dealer said the local note was under pressure as the benchmark Brent crude oil prices fell 0.28 per cent to US$59.80 per barrel due to oversupply concerns.

“Any movement in oil price would affect the ringgit as Malaysia is a net oil exporter country,” he added.

The ringgit also traded easier against other major currencies, except for the British pound.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0473/0506 from 3.0431/0470 on Monday, slipped against the euro to 4.7603/7653 from 4.7588/7649 and edged down against the yen to 3.7008/7038 from 3.6991/6039.

However, vis-a-vis the pound, the ringgit climbed to 5.2773/2827 from 5.3059/3139. — Bernama