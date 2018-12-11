IJN: Fireman Adib no longer requires machine to support lungs

Muhammad Adib has made great progress over the last 72 hours, according to the National Heart Institute. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was severely injured after being attacked by a mob in the Sri Maha Mariamman temple fracas in USJ25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, no longer requires the Veno-Venous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (vv-ECMO) machine to support his lungs.

National Heart Institute (IJN) in a statement said the doctors had removed the machine at noon today after viewing the fireman’s progressive development and clinical improvement.

“He has made great strides and progress over the last 72 hours. He is able to communicate via a white board with his family and healthcare providers,

“(However) Muhammad Adib currently continues to require respiratory support with a ventilator and a dialysis machine. His rehabilitation exercises will be intensified to improve his muscle power and strength for his upper and lower limbs,” the IJN statement said.

Muhammad Adib was equipped with that machine since he was being treated at IJN.

Earlier this month, doctors had stopped a heart-support machine for him when his heart was able to function on its own. — Bernama