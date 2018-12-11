Ex-Sabah assemblyman, three divisional leaders quit Umno

Samsudin Yahya, Zantapha Jainil Abidin, Suhana Ag Tahir and Hazulizah Md Dani have resigned from Umno. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SANDAKAN, Dec 11 — A former state assemblyman and three divisional leaders today announced their resignation from Umno.

They are Datuk Samsudin Yahya, the former elected representative for Sekong; Zantapha Jainil Abidin, Batu Sapi Umno Division deputy chief; Suhana Ag Tahir, Batu Sapi Umno Division Wanita vice-chief and Hazulizah Md Dani, Batu Sapi Puteri Umno chief.

Samsudin said at a press conference here that they had lost confidence in Batu Sapi Umno Division chief Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan because he had allegedly failed to restore the confidence of the party members and the people in the party.

He said they had confidence in Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor.

“We will give full support to any measure taken by Hajiji to continue with our political struggle henceforth. We also express our full support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said.

Samsudin had joined Umno 27 years ago and had served as the Sekong assemblyman and Batu Sapi Umno Division chief for 15 years.

He failed to retain the Sekong seat in the 14th general election last May, losing it to Arifin Asgali of the ruling Parti Warisan Sabah.

Samsudin spoke of the need for a party that can champion the interests of the Malays and Sabah bumiputeras in tandem with the federal political leadership. — Bernama